Veriti Management LLC Has $669,000 Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 758 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 622,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,091,000 after buying an additional 57,185 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,250,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,722,000 after purchasing an additional 182,146 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,194.2% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 64,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,662,000 after purchasing an additional 59,422 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 75,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,482,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on TT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Argus lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.15.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $192.22 on Wednesday. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $115.28 and a 12-month high of $207.06. The company has a market capitalization of $45.67 billion, a PE ratio of 41.70, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $189.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.91%.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 6,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total transaction of $1,262,133.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,807 shares in the company, valued at $23,736,553.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $39,269,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 224,525 shares of company stock valued at $41,382,869. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

