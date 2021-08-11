Veriti Management LLC Invests $735,000 in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 393.8% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,592,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,621,000 after buying an additional 2,067,642 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in Novartis in the first quarter valued at about $79,608,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Novartis by 80.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,870,000 after purchasing an additional 557,281 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 3.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,657,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,532,000 after purchasing an additional 319,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 4,088.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 201,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,237,000 after purchasing an additional 196,839 shares during the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Oddo Bhf raised Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

NVS stock opened at $92.27 on Wednesday. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $77.04 and a 1-year high of $98.52. The company has a market cap of $206.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

