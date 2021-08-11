GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Position Lessened by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,961 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Boothe Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 21,434 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 167,102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,654,000 after acquiring an additional 9,576 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 32,320 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GSK shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $40.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $109.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.89. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of $33.26 and a 52-week high of $42.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.523 dividend. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 69.46%.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $392,064,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

