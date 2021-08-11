Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 4.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,046,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 218,695 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $155,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMC opened at $34.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.32. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $18.67 and a 1 year high of $34.72.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Several research firms have commented on CMC. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.18.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

