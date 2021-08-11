IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 39.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,848,141 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520,227 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $180,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IDA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,489,417 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $248,867,000 after acquiring an additional 440,592 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 854,913 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $85,466,000 after acquiring an additional 345,543 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 161.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 389,170 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,905,000 after acquiring an additional 240,376 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the 1st quarter valued at $11,126,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the 1st quarter valued at $8,950,000. Institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

Get IDACORP alerts:

IDA opened at $106.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.71. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.91 and a 12-month high of $107.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.52.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 17.95%. On average, equities analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is 60.55%.

IDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of IDACORP in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on IDACORP from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of IDACORP in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA).

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.