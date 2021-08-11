Terra Virtua Kolect (TVK) Price Up 41.3% Over Last 7 Days

Terra Virtua Kolect (CURRENCY:TVK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. Terra Virtua Kolect has a market capitalization of $160.46 million and approximately $44.72 million worth of Terra Virtua Kolect was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Terra Virtua Kolect has traded 41.3% higher against the dollar. One Terra Virtua Kolect coin can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000654 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00056701 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002960 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00016051 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.43 or 0.00884222 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.84 or 0.00112499 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $69.59 or 0.00151036 BTC.

Terra Virtua Kolect Profile

Terra Virtua Kolect (TVK) is a coin. It was first traded on December 7th, 2020. Terra Virtua Kolect’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 532,070,992 coins. The official website for Terra Virtua Kolect is terravirtua.io . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official Twitter account is @terra_virtua and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Terra Virtua Kolect is medium.com/terravirtua/introducing-terra-virtua-tokenomics-aeb8a86f9dd7

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra Virtua Kolect is an immersive collectible platform across Mobile, AR and VR with unique social, gaming and creative experiences, enabled by blockchain. Terra Virtua's approach to collectibles is to engage users in new and unique ways. Using gamification, it moves from just collecting for the sake of completion to engaging users through competing and creating new experiences. “

Buying and Selling Terra Virtua Kolect

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Virtua Kolect directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Virtua Kolect should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra Virtua Kolect using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

