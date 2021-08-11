Niobium Coin (NBC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.00

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. Niobium Coin has a market cap of $144,379.76 and $5.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Niobium Coin has traded down 50% against the US dollar. One Niobium Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00056701 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002960 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00016051 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $407.43 or 0.00884222 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.84 or 0.00112499 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.59 or 0.00151036 BTC.

Niobium Coin Profile

Niobium Coin (CRYPTO:NBC) is a coin. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 coins and its circulating supply is 62,627,668 coins. The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Niobium Coin is niobiumcoin.io . Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” Niobium is an ERC20 utility token that powers the BOMESP exchange (São Paulo Virtual Business Currencies Exchange). The main services provided by the BOMESP exchange will be charged in NBC tokens. “

Buying and Selling Niobium Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobium Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Niobium Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

