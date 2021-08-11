Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 1,504 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,590% compared to the average volume of 89 put options.

Several brokerages recently commented on RGLD. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $117.21 target price on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities raised their target price on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Royal Gold from $143.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.53.

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $112.81 on Wednesday. Royal Gold has a 12-month low of $99.32 and a 12-month high of $140.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.58%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,702,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $721,337,000 after buying an additional 137,658 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 3.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,486,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $397,759,000 after purchasing an additional 105,508 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 30.9% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,476,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $374,125,000 after purchasing an additional 821,293 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 97.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,430,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,902 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 8.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,383,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,907,000 after buying an additional 102,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

