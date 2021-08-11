FY2024 EPS Estimates for Ballard Power Systems Inc. Reduced by B. Riley (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Ballard Power Systems in a report released on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.23. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BLDP. TD Securities cut their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDP opened at $16.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.89. The company has a current ratio of 26.03, a quick ratio of 25.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ballard Power Systems has a 1-year low of $12.68 and a 1-year high of $42.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.87 and a beta of 1.41.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 68.18%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. 25.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

