DHT (NYSE:DHT) Upgraded at HC Wainwright

DHT (NYSE:DHT) was upgraded by research analysts at HC Wainwright from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $8.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $7.50. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 47.06% from the company’s previous close.

DHT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DNB Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.60 price target on shares of DHT in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DHT from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.28.

Shares of NYSE DHT opened at $5.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $929.14 million, a P/E ratio of 4.42 and a beta of -0.23. DHT has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $6.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DHT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in DHT during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in DHT during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in DHT during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in DHT during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in DHT during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.51% of the company’s stock.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

