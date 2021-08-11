Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $12.77 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2025 EPS estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kim now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $12.77 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $13.66. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($1.02).

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS opened at $59.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 1.48. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $26.38 and a 1 year high of $73.00. The company has a quick ratio of 9.25, a current ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.46.

In related news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 149,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $7,900,440.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Federico Grossi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total value of $30,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396,871.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 181,178 shares of company stock worth $9,805,800. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $322,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,220,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. 65.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

