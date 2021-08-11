Rothschild Investment Corp IL Raises Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 66.0% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,242,000 after purchasing an additional 24,225 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 140,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,347,000 after purchasing an additional 17,675 shares during the last quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.1% in the first quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 34,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,456.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,629,000 after purchasing an additional 56,384 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $361.74 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $200.50 and a one year high of $364.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $340.21. The company has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.70.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total value of $196,528.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,821 shares of company stock valued at $30,405,297 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James raised Ulta Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.41.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

