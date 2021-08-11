Nephros’ (NEPH) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by B. Riley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $12.50 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 56.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NEPH. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Nephros in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nephros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Nephros in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

NEPH opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. Nephros has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $11.67. The firm has a market cap of $79.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.09 and a current ratio of 10.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.08.

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Nephros had a negative net margin of 47.27% and a negative return on equity of 30.24%. Analysts forecast that Nephros will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEPH. Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its holdings in Nephros by 8.3% in the first quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 622,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after buying an additional 47,673 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Nephros by 91,380.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nephros in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,358,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nephros during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Nephros by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

About Nephros

Nephros, Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and sells water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Filtration, Pathogen Detection, and Renal Products. Its ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

