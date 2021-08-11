GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

GXO has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Truist began coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.75.

Shares of GXO opened at $65.95 on Wednesday. GXO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $48.38 and a fifty-two week high of $77.48.

