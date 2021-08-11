STERIS (NYSE:STE) PT Raised to $250.00

STERIS (NYSE:STE) had its target price lifted by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on STE. Needham & Company LLC upgraded STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.83.

Get STERIS alerts:

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $217.62 on Wednesday. STERIS has a fifty-two week low of $151.79 and a fifty-two week high of $225.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.21 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $207.02.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $968.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that STERIS will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other STERIS news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 3,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.59, for a total transaction of $601,073.39. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,121 shares in the company, valued at $601,073.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total value of $763,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,214.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 675,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $128,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 30.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 39,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,542,000 after purchasing an additional 9,287 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 973.8% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 66,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,649,000 after purchasing an additional 60,221 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 2.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 328,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in STERIS by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 180,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,395,000 after buying an additional 16,878 shares during the period. 94.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About STERIS

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.