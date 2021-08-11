BMO Capital Markets Cuts Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) Price Target to $24.00

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 242.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DBTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Decibel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Decibel Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Decibel Therapeutics stock opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $174.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.86. Decibel Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $24.39.

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.55). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Decibel Therapeutics will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Decibel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,371,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $153,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $1,630,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Decibel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

About Decibel Therapeutics

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

