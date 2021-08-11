Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Receives $17.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNR shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

In other news, Director George L. Ball bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.65 per share, for a total transaction of $366,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 399,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,848,411.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James S. Metcalf acquired 50,000 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.75 per share, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 407.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 116,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 93,624 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 399,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after buying an additional 60,852 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 3,000.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 919,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,533,000 after buying an additional 889,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNR stock opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. Cornerstone Building Brands has a one year low of $7.04 and a one year high of $19.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.61 and a beta of 2.11.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 30.06%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cornerstone Building Brands will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

