Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Societe Generale raised shares of Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Petrofac stock opened at $0.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $514.72 million, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.59. Petrofac has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $1.23.

Petrofac Limited, an energy company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Engineering & Production Services (EPS); and Integrated Energy Services (IES). The E&C segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

