News Co. to Issue Final Dividend of $0.09 (ASX:NWS)

News Co. (ASX:NWS) announced a final dividend on Monday, August 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0947 per share on Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.24.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

