Mincon Group plc (MCON) to Issue Dividend of €0.01 on September 10th

Mincon Group plc (LON:MCON) announced a dividend on Monday, August 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share on Friday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON MCON opened at GBX 108.50 ($1.42) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 114.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.26. The company has a market cap of £230.53 million and a P/E ratio of 19.64. Mincon Group has a 52 week low of GBX 74 ($0.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 120 ($1.57).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Mincon Group in a research report on Monday.

Mincon Group plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services rock drilling tools and associated products Ireland, the Americas, Australasia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers conventional down the hole hammers, bits, and pipes for various drilling industries, including production and exploration mining, water well, geothermal, construction, quarrying oil and gas, and seismic drilling; reverse circulation products; hard-rock horizontal directional drilling system to provide access for fiber optic cable laying and similar activities; rotary drilling products; and drill pipe products.

