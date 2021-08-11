Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Repay had a negative net margin of 28.90% and a positive return on equity of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $48.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.90) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis.

RPAY stock opened at $22.98 on Wednesday. Repay has a twelve month low of $20.18 and a twelve month high of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 6.91 and a quick ratio of 6.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.73 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.24.

In related news, CFO Timothy John Murphy sold 25,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $631,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,904 shares in the company, valued at $9,372,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jason Kirk sold 3,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $95,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 178,396 shares in the company, valued at $4,459,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,253 shares of company stock valued at $777,039 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RPAY. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Repay from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Repay from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.75.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

