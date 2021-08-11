Brokerages Set Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) PT at $92.08

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.08.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $91.58 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a one year low of $75.75 and a one year high of $123.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.41.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $452.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $107,255.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 30,688 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total value of $2,838,333.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,881,618.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,988 shares of company stock worth $3,696,331 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMA Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. FMA Advisory Inc. now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

