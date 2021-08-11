ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (CNOB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on September 1st

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

ConnectOne Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 20.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. ConnectOne Bancorp has a payout ratio of 14.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ConnectOne Bancorp to earn $2.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.9%.

Shares of CNOB stock opened at $29.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. ConnectOne Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $29.10.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $67.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.79 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 12.65%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen T. Boswell acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.19 per share, with a total value of $59,818.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,214 shares in the company, valued at $1,283,748.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of ConnectOne Bank. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

