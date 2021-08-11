NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) will report earnings per share of $1.02 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for NVIDIA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.99. NVIDIA posted earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 85.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA will report full-year earnings of $3.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $4.14. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $4.76. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NVIDIA.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 27.66%.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $227.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $231.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $143.75 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Argus boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $227.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.94.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $199.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.81 billion, a PE ratio of 94.37, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.35. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $107.96 and a fifty-two week high of $208.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $191.74.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.47, for a total value of $573,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,526,569.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 34 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.60, for a total transaction of $25,044.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,393 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,083.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 476,750 shares of company stock valued at $129,553,225 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 183.3% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 68 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

