ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT has decreased its dividend payment by 43.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a payout ratio of 120.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect ARMOUR Residential REIT to earn $1.11 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 108.1%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT stock opened at $10.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $755.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.99. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $12.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.20.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). ARMOUR Residential REIT had a net margin of 125.76% and a return on equity of 8.60%. On average, analysts anticipate that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $10.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jonestrading raised their price objective on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. ARMOUR Residential REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

