Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (MNR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on September 15th

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment has raised its dividend payment by 4.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 124.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Monmouth Real Estate Investment to earn $0.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.3%.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment stock opened at $19.10 on Wednesday. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $19.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 19.73, a quick ratio of 19.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a net margin of 54.23% and a return on equity of 16.85%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Monmouth Real Estate Investment will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MNR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.88 to $21.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.07.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

