Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Equities researchers at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the mining company’s stock.

CLF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.20 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.09 to $28.35 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.06.

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $26.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.20. Cleveland-Cliffs has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $26.37. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 2.27.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 358.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $299,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 120,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,273.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $367,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 91,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,161.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 205.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 18,470.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,857 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 488.9% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

