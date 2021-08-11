-$0.33 EPS Expected for AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) to post ($0.33) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for AtriCure’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.44) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.25). AtriCure reported earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AtriCure will report full-year earnings of ($1.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($1.20). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($0.75). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AtriCure.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $71.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 23.31%. AtriCure’s quarterly revenue was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share.

ATRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of AtriCure from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.

AtriCure stock opened at $73.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.56 and a beta of 1.07. AtriCure has a 52-week low of $34.04 and a 52-week high of $85.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.97.

In other AtriCure news, Director Regina E. Groves sold 4,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total transaction of $302,765.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,232.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Angela L. Wirick sold 5,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $476,367.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,941 shares in the company, valued at $6,251,647.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,859 shares of company stock worth $5,395,951 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATRC. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 3,792.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,444,437 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $160,160,000 after buying an additional 2,381,637 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 683.7% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 924,413 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $60,568,000 after buying an additional 806,452 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in AtriCure during the first quarter worth about $41,812,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 11.6% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,193,417 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $209,233,000 after buying an additional 332,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 29.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,369,866 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $89,754,000 after buying an additional 312,042 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

