Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Outperform

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) was upgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MPW. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.23.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

MPW stock opened at $19.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.68. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.51. Medical Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 5.42.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 36.89%. Analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter worth about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 400.0% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 105.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 290.0% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.