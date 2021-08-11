Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Outperform

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) was upgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MPW. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.23.
MPW stock opened at $19.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.68. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.51. Medical Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 5.42.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter worth about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 400.0% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 105.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 290.0% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.
About Medical Properties Trust
Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.
