Adshares Reaches Market Cap of $15.17 Million (ADS)

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. Over the last seven days, Adshares has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar. Adshares has a market capitalization of $15.17 million and $99,251.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Adshares coin can currently be purchased for about $0.97 or 0.00002106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00037108 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00007491 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000020 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00016712 BTC.

Adshares Profile

Adshares (ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 15,611,658 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adshares’ official website is adshares.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Buying and Selling Adshares

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

