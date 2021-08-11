Wharf (OTCMKTS:WARFY) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Wharf (OTCMKTS:WARFY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. HSBC lowered Wharf from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Wharf from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Get Wharf alerts:

Wharf stock opened at $6.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.17. Wharf has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $7.86.

Founded in 1886 with Hong Kong as its base, The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (Stock code: 0004) is the 17th company incorporated in Hong Kong and a premier company with a long history. As one of the 30 constituent stocks in the original Hang Seng Index since more than 50 years ago, Wharf is among the top local blue chips that is most actively traded and widely held.

Read More: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Wharf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wharf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.