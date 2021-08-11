Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Receives $44.16 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.16.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GNGBY shares. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Getinge from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.32 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Getinge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Getinge in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Getinge in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Getinge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Get Getinge alerts:

Shares of GNGBY opened at $43.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.89. Getinge has a 52-week low of $19.37 and a 52-week high of $44.80.

Getinge AB provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, sterilization departments, and life science companies and institutions. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, and logistic automation solutions; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, vascular and cardiothoracic surgery solutions, anesthesia machines, beating heart surgery solutions, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, and indicators, as well as washer-disinfectors, consumables, and IT-solutions.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Getinge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getinge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.