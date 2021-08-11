Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Achieves Market Cap of $11.47 Billion

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. During the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 14.8% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for $609.58 or 0.01321515 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $11.47 billion and approximately $2.35 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,127.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.98 or 0.00342488 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.32 or 0.00124267 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001176 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003141 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000087 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,814,206 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org . The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX.

