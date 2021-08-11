Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $570,000 Stock Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 41.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,074,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,422,484,000 after acquiring an additional 942,541 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,012,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,272,473,000 after acquiring an additional 288,765 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,785,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $252,160,000 after acquiring an additional 94,114 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,627,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $229,733,000 after acquiring an additional 23,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,604,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,590,000 after acquiring an additional 140,769 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on ALNY shares. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.60.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $207.73 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.24. The company has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a PE ratio of -27.37 and a beta of 1.20. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.29 and a 52 week high of $208.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 128.96% and a negative return on equity of 88.43%. The business had revenue of $220.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.67) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 112.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 53,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $10,559,736.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.95, for a total transaction of $1,889,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,457,861.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,297 shares of company stock valued at $20,953,021. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.