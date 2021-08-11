Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Makes New Investment in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $177,933.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,872 shares in the company, valued at $8,716,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on AEP. Barclays lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.65.

Shares of AEP opened at $88.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $74.80 and a one year high of $94.21. The company has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.88.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.78%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

