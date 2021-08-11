Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Takes $261,000 Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,382 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TOL. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 169,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,355,000 after acquiring an additional 33,908 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter valued at about $778,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 355,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,470,000 after acquiring an additional 166,640 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,968,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total transaction of $624,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TOL opened at $58.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.74 and a 1-year high of $68.88.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, July 19th. raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.35.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

