Bitcoin Interest (BCI) Trading Down 0.3% This Week

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 11th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Interest has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Interest coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Interest has a total market capitalization of $118,387.54 and $8.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $136.63 or 0.00296214 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.08 or 0.00130256 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.47 or 0.00154946 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00008299 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000189 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 90.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000280 BTC.

About Bitcoin Interest

Bitcoin Interest is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Interest is bitcoininterest.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Interest is a bitcoin fork that occurred at the block height 505083 dated January 22nd. Its focus is towards decentralization of mining – it is based on an enhanced PoW Equihash algorithm in order to create a smooth ASIC resistant mining process. “

Bitcoin Interest Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Interest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Interest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

