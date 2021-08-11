Throne (THN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1,143.00

Throne (CURRENCY:THN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. Throne has a total market capitalization of $631,994.99 and $1,143.00 worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Throne has traded 32.6% higher against the dollar. One Throne coin can now be purchased for $2.32 or 0.00005033 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00047099 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.88 or 0.00151717 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.39 or 0.00152826 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,116.31 or 1.00129992 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002939 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $386.29 or 0.00838721 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Throne

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 272,630 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT

Throne Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Throne directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Throne should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Throne using one of the exchanges listed above.

