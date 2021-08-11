Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Post in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.45. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Post’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.20 EPS.

Get Post alerts:

POST has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Post from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Post from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. increased their target price on shares of Post from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Post from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Post currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.63.

POST opened at $109.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 0.80. Post has a twelve month low of $81.38 and a twelve month high of $117.91.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). Post had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.52%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Post during the first quarter worth $37,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Post by 18,150.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Post by 4,800.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Post in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Post in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.