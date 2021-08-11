Monolith Price Reaches $0.20 on Exchanges (TKN)

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded down 21.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. One Monolith coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000429 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Monolith has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. Monolith has a total market cap of $6.56 million and approximately $43.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Monolith alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00056676 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002942 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00016011 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $405.59 or 0.00880648 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.76 or 0.00112393 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.31 or 0.00152653 BTC.

Monolith Profile

TKN is a coin. It was first traded on May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 33,209,551 coins. The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith . Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Monolith Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monolith should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TKNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Monolith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monolith and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.