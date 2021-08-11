National Bank Financial Comments on Ag Growth International Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) – Analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ag Growth International in a research report issued on Sunday, August 8th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Robertson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.13 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.12.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$253.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$248.02 million.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ag Growth International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$62.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$50.00 price target on shares of Ag Growth International in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, ATB Capital assumed coverage on Ag Growth International in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$60.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$50.22.

Shares of TSE:AFN opened at C$31.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 338.21. Ag Growth International has a 12 month low of C$25.24 and a 12 month high of C$48.47. The company has a market cap of C$584.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,075.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$35.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4,000.00%.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

