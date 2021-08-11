TheStreet Lowers Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) to D+

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on QUOT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Quotient Technology in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Quotient Technology from $7.80 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Quotient Technology from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of NYSE:QUOT opened at $8.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.82. The company has a market capitalization of $746.90 million, a PE ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 0.96. Quotient Technology has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 24.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quotient Technology will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christy Wyatt sold 11,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $128,867.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $54,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,580 shares of company stock valued at $480,634 over the last three months. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,626,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the 1st quarter worth $31,194,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,666,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,931,000 after acquiring an additional 698,488 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 71.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,228,000 after buying an additional 514,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Quotient Technology in the first quarter valued at about $8,234,000. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

