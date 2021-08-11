PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) – Truist Securiti dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a report released on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ramirez now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.08.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 79.52% and a return on equity of 8.39%.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PFLT. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFLT opened at $13.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.56 million, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.04. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $13.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.97.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,783,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,423,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,794,000 after purchasing an additional 163,880 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,757,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 688,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,176,000 after purchasing an additional 102,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. 26.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.74%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.79%.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

