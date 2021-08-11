Ronald Fleming Sells 76,559 Shares of Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) Stock

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) VP Ronald Fleming sold 76,559 shares of Lazydays stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $1,846,603.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 99,504 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,036.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ronald Fleming also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lazydays alerts:

On Monday, August 9th, Ronald Fleming sold 54,698 shares of Lazydays stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $1,312,752.00.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Ronald Fleming sold 5,156 shares of Lazydays stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $110,183.72.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Ronald Fleming sold 18,448 shares of Lazydays stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $393,864.80.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Ronald Fleming sold 11,337 shares of Lazydays stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $244,198.98.

On Thursday, July 1st, Ronald Fleming sold 5,300 shares of Lazydays stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $115,858.00.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Ronald Fleming sold 3,900 shares of Lazydays stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $89,895.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LAZY opened at $24.85 on Wednesday. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.46 and a 1-year high of $25.74. The company has a market capitalization of $269.72 million, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.17.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lazydays in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Lazydays in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lazydays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Lazydays in the first quarter worth about $12,746,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lazydays in the second quarter worth about $3,326,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Lazydays by 58,695.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 74,543 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lazydays by 4.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Lazydays in the first quarter worth about $1,070,000. 39.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lazydays Company Profile

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV parts and services, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company offers various new and used RVs; onsite general RV maintenance and repair services; and collision repair services, as well as sells and installs various parts and accessories, such as tow hitches, satellite dishes, and suspension systems.

Featured Story: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Lazydays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazydays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.