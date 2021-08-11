Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 33.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,215 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 38,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 41,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.01 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.80 and a 52-week high of $23.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.02.

