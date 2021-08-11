Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) CEO Michael R. Minogue Sells 7,037 Shares

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 7,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $2,462,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ABMD stock opened at $332.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.24. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $242.73 and a 12-month high of $387.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.35. Abiomed had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 16.51%. On average, research analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 9.7% during the first quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 10.3% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 135.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares during the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABMD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Abiomed currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $360.00.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

