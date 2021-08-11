New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Purchases 2,300 Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Viasat were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viasat by 18.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Viasat by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 59,491 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Viasat by 1.3% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,720 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Viasat by 1.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,711 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Viasat by 3.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,570 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

VSAT stock opened at $54.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.40. Viasat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.82 and a 1-year high of $61.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 1,357.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.17.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.20. Viasat had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.16%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Viasat from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Viasat from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Viasat from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Viasat from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Viasat has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Viasat Company Profile

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

