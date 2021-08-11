bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $21.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. bluebird bio traded as low as $18.70 and last traded at $18.85, with a volume of 18394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.03.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BLUE. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $70.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink cut shares of bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank cut shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. bluebird bio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLUE. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in bluebird bio by 123.7% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,964,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,000 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in bluebird bio by 205.4% during the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,304,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,323,000 after acquiring an additional 877,146 shares in the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. purchased a new stake in bluebird bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,381,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in bluebird bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,027,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in bluebird bio by 2,729.9% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 524,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,816,000 after acquiring an additional 506,038 shares in the last quarter. 61.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.32.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.26) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 257.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

