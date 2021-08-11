Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Lowers Position in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,888 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Universal Electronics were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UEIC. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 1,780.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Universal Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UEIC stock opened at $48.16 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.74. The stock has a market cap of $662.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.23. Universal Electronics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.09 and a fifty-two week high of $65.02.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UEIC shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Universal Electronics in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Imperial Capital started coverage on Universal Electronics in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Universal Electronics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, security, home automation, hospitality, and climate control markets.

