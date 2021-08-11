New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Raises Holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Terex were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TEX. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Terex by 782.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 676,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,586,000 after buying an additional 599,419 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter valued at $17,440,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Terex by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,100,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $373,199,000 after buying an additional 381,802 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Terex by 203.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 503,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,181,000 after buying an additional 337,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Terex by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 601,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,725,000 after buying an additional 214,968 shares during the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Terex from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Terex from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Terex from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.56.

Shares of Terex stock opened at $51.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.03. Terex Co. has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $55.60.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42. Terex had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 3.98%. On average, analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 369.23%.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

